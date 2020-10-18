Lee: All are created equal

Editor:
I returned home late last week from the Beachie Creek fire in Oregon. I spent two weeks fighting the fire there. While on the fire line, I noticed the large number of Hispanic fire crews. It got me thinking about all the people of color and immigrant workers who make up the lion's share of essential workers in our country. We see immigrants in meat and poultry processing, picking fruit and vegetables, hotels, food service and construction. They are contributing to our country. I think of the past three-and-a-half years and how unjustly our president and his chief speech writer and adviser on immigration, Stephen Miller trash people of color. Yes, there are people of color like MS-13 and that is how President Trump and Miller try to paint all people of color and immigrant people. Yet they represent a small section of our culture just like neo-Nazi and white supremacists represent a small section of our culture.
It was hard to stand in the chow line with these fire fighters and think about how our president and Miller have degraded these people in our society. This president and Stephen Miller have done so much to separate our country. To pit us against each other racially. What I saw on the fire line was the opposite. There were Americans of all colors and immigrants working together to make our communities safe from the fires ravaging the west. Tuesday November 3 we will have an opportunity to take our country back. It is time to live up to the promise of the Declaration of Independence that all men (and women) are created equal and re-instill civility back in our country.
BILL LEE
