Lee: All are created equal

I returned home late last week from the Beachie Creek fire in Oregon. I spent two weeks fighting the fire there. While on the fire line, I noticed the large number of Hispanic fire crews. It got me thinking about all the people of color and immigrant workers who make up the lion's share of essential workers in our country. We see immigrants in meat and poultry processing, picking fruit and vegetables, hotels, food service and construction. They are contributing to our country. I think of the past three-and-a-half years and how unjustly our president and his chief speech writer and adviser on immigration, Stephen Miller trash people of color. Yes, there are people of color like MS-13 and that is how President Trump and Miller try to paint all people of color and immigrant people. Yet they represent a small section of our culture just like neo-Nazi and white supremacists represent a small section of our culture.