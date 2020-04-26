Lee: Big difference between state and federal responses

I am proud of Wyoming and our local governmental response to the COVID-19 virus but am enraged with our president’s response. Our state leaders had the foresight to recommend to local school districts to close schools down back in early March. Our president at the same time had been holding political rallies calling the COVID- 19 pandemic a hoax. Right when all that was happening, our community had its first case of COVID-19 detected at a retirement center which would later reveal had many residents and staff testing positive for the virus. Our county public health doctor and county officials ramped up quickly to put a plan together with what they knew to address the spread. The next step after closing the schools was to close or limit social contact in non-essential businesses and establish a new concept of social distancing.

Now our president wants to open up states and go back to life prior to COVID-19. Yet the scientists and doctors say that this is not a good idea, when testing for the virus and contact tracing ability of our public health officials are not available at a level to reopen. The president stands at the podium each afternoon lying to the American people that it is a “beautiful thing” that we have testing for all Americans. My 98-year-old mother-in-law with dementia is being isolated for 14 days due to a transfer out of assisted living facility to a rehab facility. At the time of her transfer she could not get the virus test that the president said, “you just have to ask for it.” The shortage in our state has required that the test be rationed. The 14-day isolation has increased her anxiety and agitation due to not getting this “beautiful thing” of a test to see is she has the virus.