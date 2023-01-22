Lee: Don't be afraid of the problems of the future

Editor:

I read last weekend that legislators Anderson, Boner, Cooper, Dockstader, Burkhart and Henderson want to ban the sale of electric vehicles in the state of Wyoming. I guess the brand these gentleman ride for is “oil, gas and coal”. I am struck by the fact that they only wanted to ban the sale of electric vehicles, not the ownership. What, did car dealerships stiff you during fundraising? No matter the sale tax that neighboring state are going take from you will go to solving battery disposal and charging station infrastructure construction.

Further, they are concerned by the “massive amounts of new power generation in order to sustain the misadventure of electric vehicles”. Gentleman, I suggest you look at the coal trains heading south and east out of your state and ask, “Where are those going?”

I was born, raised and educated in Wyoming. I tried hard to stay in Wyoming, but it was thinking like this that eventually made me move to somewhere they aren’t afraid of the problems of the future. It is called Colorado.