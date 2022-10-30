Lee: Get back to education

The Star-Tribune article on Thursday, “Teachers dismayed by event” pulls the curtain back on the disinformation/half-truths being peddled by the extreme right in the Wyoming Republican Party and our state superintendent of public instruction. Those teachers took it upon themselves to attend the Superintendent's conference. They came away disgusted with the portrayal of public education in Wyoming. One wonders if these critics have ever walked halls and spent time in the classroom to see what was being taught. It was nice to have a reality check. First it was Critical Race Theory, not taught in our public schools but offered through the Law School at UW. Now it’s the sexualization of our children because there are two books, both found in the Kelly Walsh library and one in the Natrona County High School library, "Gender Queer," and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves."