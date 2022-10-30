Lee: Get back to education

Editor:
The Star-Tribune article on Thursday, “Teachers dismayed by event” pulls the curtain back on the disinformation/half-truths being peddled by the extreme right in the Wyoming Republican Party and our state superintendent of public instruction. Those teachers took it upon themselves to attend the Superintendent's conference. They came away disgusted with the portrayal of public education in Wyoming. One wonders if these critics have ever walked halls and spent time in the classroom to see what was being taught. It was nice to have a reality check. First it was Critical Race Theory, not taught in our public schools but offered through the Law School at UW. Now it’s the sexualization of our children because there are two books, both found in the Kelly Walsh library and one in the Natrona County High School library, "Gender Queer," and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves."
Our children and teachers are struggling to get back on their feet academically, socially and have a normal school year after COVID. They also have to deal with the results of lower test scores, Our Superintendent of Public Education Brian Schroeder has the audacity to put on a conference on the sexualization of children that couldn’t be funded by the Department of Education. on the sexualization. It would have been much better for him to lead us in a discussion on how we are going to support our teachers and students to meet academic goals. Please get back to education and not all these fringe issues that undermined our teachers and create divisiveness in our communities.