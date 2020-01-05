Lee: How long can we keep up this false economy?

Has anybody noticed or become alarmed that our President and Congress have passed three successive deficit budgets that have us on track, according to the Office of Management and Budget, for 2 trillion dollars in deficit spending? This is the President who campaigned on reducing the deficit. Back in October the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released data to show the deficit growing each of the last 3 years by: 2017-$665 billion, 2018-$779 billion and now 2019-$984 billion.

If our economy is judged by fatter 401Ks, stock investment portfolios and massive federal tax cuts, this is missing the point of a healthy economy. Running up the debt today to let someone else worry about it tomorrow is wrong (sounds like our President's ideas about the environment but that's for another day). Didn't we learn anything from the devastating hit our economy took from the sub-prime loans debacle that bankrupted many people and provided bailouts for corporate America in the mid-2000s? The stock market may be doing better and unemployment's lower, but how long can we keep up this false economy by deficit spending with reduced revenue streams? There will come a day when this "sugar high" will end. It is called a recession due to this uncontrolled spending. Let's not forget, our current President loves to spend and not worry about money based on his 4 bankruptcies that we know of. Unable to get financial funding from American lending institutions as a businessman, he had to go overseas to Germany and Russian oligarchs to get funding for his bankrupt projects. America cannot just walk away from its debt like our President has done. Finally, ask a Midwest farmer about the economy when China's new soybean contracts with Brazil and Argentina replace what U.S. farmers use to supply.