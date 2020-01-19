Lee: The Senate is also on trial

Editor:

The U.S. Senate is currently on trial as much as our President. The authoritarian and dictatorial leaders of the world like Russia’s Putin, Egypt’s el-Sisi and Turkey’s Erdogan along with their citizens are watching to see if America still stands for the high ideals our framers of the Constitution put forth. They are watching to see if we will become patrician and cut corners for predetermined outcomes without the benefit of exhausted witnesses and evidence to get to the truth.I

t’s not the outcome I am concerned about but the process. We need to be true to our democracy. We separate ourselves from all dictatorial and authoritarian forms of government through our openness, representative government and following the rule of law and the Constitution.

Webster defines a trial as “the formal examination before a competent tribunal of the matter in issue in a civil or criminal case in order to determine such issue.” Will Senators Enzi and Barrasso support a trial that allows for full exposure of the facts through witnesses and evidence or will they hide behind some parliamentary procedure to prevent the facts from being presented? My hope is their support of a full review of the facts will send a strong message to authoritarian and dictatorial leaders that no man is above the law and our Republic is strong as ever. If that process is followed our founding fathers would be proud of our efforts.

BILL LEE, Casper

