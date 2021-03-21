Lee: 'The times they are changing'

Reading Sarah Mentock’s letter in March 3 edition of the Star-Tribune was refreshing to see someone looking to our States future in energy development. Yes, we have had a great ride with our fossil fuel energy that has benefited our State with great financial support. So much support that the industry has funded half the States yearly budget. This has allowed the residence of Wyoming to get soft in paying our share of the Budget and putting skin in the game. But as Bob Dylan said, “The times they are a changing”. The National and International markets are dwindling. Yearly demand is falling. It was good to read in her letter that some of the electrical workers working on her solar system were former miners training for a new vocation. As we transition to renewable energy sources in Wyoming in the form of solar and wind, we need to support our fossil fuel workers in this transition through further training. Our State has benefited greatly from their hard work. So, in the downsizing of the fossil fuel industry our miners need not be forgotten in this transition.