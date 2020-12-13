Lee: Time to mask up Wyoming

It’s time to put the politics aside. Time to support our doctors, nurses, first responders, medical professionals, essential workers, county commissioners and local businesses in our effort to defeat the COVID virus. Governor Gordon in his press conference to the citizens of Wyoming a few weeks ago pleaded with us to be responsible and follow the science of masks, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large crowds. This does not infringe on anyone’s freedoms. Our parent’s freedoms during World War II were restricted at times due to food rationing and access to essential materials for the war effort. Both their actions and now ours are needed to support the country as a whole. So, Cowboy-Cowgirl up and do your part to defeat this virus and support our community! The alternative are closed local businesses, over crowed hospitals and increased needless deaths.