Lee: Uncomfortable facts are necessary

Editor:

The issue of critical race theory in our public schools in Wyoming is another national wedge issue trying to find a place to land and disrupt. The legislative intent in the Wyoming Legislature seems to be to protect our children from the history of America, so they are not upset. How do you present factual history on slavery, the treatment of Indigenous people of America, other ethnic immigration histories and not come away with some awkward feeling that what occurred was not right? Any normal person would feel uncomfortable. But maybe being uncomfortable is exactly what should be felt. Our great American democracy has been built on our freedom of expression. This experiment in the democratic process hinges on free expression not suppression of ideas and our history.

Critical race theory has a place to be taught in law school as it was designed back in 1994. I leave the discussion of America being “fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist” to that arena to be taught and argued about. What our public schools in Wyoming through their civics and history classes are doing is teaching Americas history. To avoid some aspects of it because it is uncomfortable is wrong. What is more wrong is threatening our teachers and school districts with penalties if any student feels guilty or ashamed due to what they have learned about our country’s history. We don’t prepare the next generation to lead if we don’t provide them with the history of the mistakes of our past, so we don’t repeat them, so we become a stronger Democracy.

Please remember what separates us from all other non-democratic countries is not suppressing free thoughts. We are the beacon of truth and innovation because of our freedoms to express uncomfortable facts. We survived the 60s and will also survive the 2020s!

BILL LEE, Lander

