Lefevre: Cheney ouster is shameful

Editor:

It's shameful and scary that Liz Cheney was ousted from her leadership position because she spoke out against a monstrous Big Lie and in defense of the lawful transfer of power as a result of an election that was judged, in dozens of lawsuits, to be properly conducted in accordance with our Constitution.

The term Big Lie was coined by Adolf Hitler, in his book Mein Kampf, to describe the use of a lie so "colossal" that no one would believe that someone "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously." Trump's assertion that he won the election is just that. That Liz Cheney and others are being excoriated and banished for calling the lie for what it is is frightening.Truth does matter.

How can a person claim to love America, and yet deny the principles on which it is founded, including the peaceful transfer of power via properly conducted elections and certification by the electoral college? How can a person deny what we all saw with our own eyes on Jan. 6 as hooligans vandalized our Capitol and threatened our lawmakers in the carrying out of their Constitutional duty?

I don’t have to agree with a single policy that Liz Cheney espouses to defend her position in defense of the truth of the election and of Trump’s complicity in the insurrection on Jan. 6.

I’m mortified to see that Wyoming’s GOP is turning on their favored daughter, but proud of Liz Cheney for proclaiming that country comes before party, truth before politics.

JULIE LEFEVRE, Lander

