Lefevre: Spotting falsehoods

Editor:
I hate being lied to, and hate even more being thought stupid enough not to know it.
Walter Williams, professor of economics at George Mason University, editorialized “Let’s Not Waste a Crisis” on May 13. While taxes are often confusing to the general public, I can only conclude an economics professor knows he is lying and intending to confuse when he pretends to explain how taxes, both income tax and the proposed wealth tax, work.
He says, “Assume a taxpayer earns $150,000 a year and falls in the 32 percent tax bracket. That individual’s income tax liability for the year will be 32 percent x $150,000 or $48,800.” That is absolutely not the way tax brackets work, as Mr. Williams well knows. An individual pays various rates on his or her income, from 0 percent on the first $9,875 up to 37 percent on everything above $518,401 (tax year 2020). The individual would pay a rate of 24 percent only on the part of his taxable income after standard or itemized deductions, that is between $85,526 to $163,300. Hardly Williams’s estimate of $48,800.
He also says, “Say the taxpayer has a net worth of $500,000 consisting of a business or home and the government imposes a wealth tax of 32 percent, the person’s tax liability is $160,000.” In fact, current proposals are to tax wealth at a rate of 3-6 percent, only on fortunes above $32 million (Sanders) or $50 million (Warren). Most of us can calm down now.
The rest of his editorial warns us to beware of the proposed wealth tax to help our country’s citizens maintain their economic and physical health during this pandemic. He asks us which we like better, private enterprises that sell us cool stuff or public services like the post office, public schools or the DMV. Why shouldn’t private enterprises make millions by selling us both necessities and tempting trinkets? Why should we tax those millions to support boring services like schools, postal services and safe driving? Well, I guess I just prefer an educated citizenry. One that can spot a falsehood when it’s in print.
JULIE LEFEVRE, Lander
