Leisz: The freedom to make their own choices

Editor:

Opinion columnist Cal Thomas described his granddaughter’s choice of carrying her out-of-wedlock pregnancy to term and keeping the child in his piece in the June 30 issue of the Casper Star-Tribune.

Cal is proud his granddaughter researched all the options and, based on her circumstances, chose to carry the baby to term and keep her. She rejected the option to have an abortion because it did not fit her circumstances.

The sources of her research did not “lie” to her. Those opinions were given based on that person’s life experiences. She made an informed, life-altering decision, and it appears that it worked out for her. Cal trusted his granddaughter to make this very personal and private decision, and he supported and respected her decision.

Cal’s granddaughter carefully considered all her choices, and she made the best decision for herself, which is what abortion-rights advocates call for.

It is shameful that Cal cannot bring himself to trust other women to make their own choices based on their circumstances because his array of choices does not include choosing not to carry the baby to term. So, arrogantly, he gets to judge and decide for them, just as half of the U.S. State Legislatures now get to decide for their untrustworthy women in their state, including in Wyoming.

TITIA LEISZ, Casper

