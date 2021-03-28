Lemmon: Lives depend on Medicaid expansion

Editor:

As the state lead volunteer ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I support efforts in the Legislature to increase access to our state’s Medicaid program for thousands of low-income, uninsured Wyoming residents.

This year, roughly 3,050 Wyoming residents will be diagnosed with cancer. Having access to health coverage is a key factor in their survival. In fact, expanding Medicaid can help improve access and use of preventive care that increases early detection of cancer and even prevents some cancers and results in better health outcomes and survival rates. For those who are uninsured, cancers go undetected, treatment is unattainable, and survivorship remains out of reach -- resulting in lives lost.

During this COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, countless state residents have lost jobs, income and employer-sponsored health insurance. For those who are newly uninsured, coverage through Medicaid could be lifesaving. Now, more than ever we need to expand access to coverage and care through our state’s Medicaid program.

Lawmakers are considering both House and Senate bills right now. It’s long past time to expand Medicaid, and I urge them to vote yes. It could mean the difference between life or death for those facing a cancer diagnosis.

MICHELLE LEMMON, Cody

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0