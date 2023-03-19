House Bill 103’s passage (banning crossover voting) puts Wyoming voters in the position of choosing party over the person. This ruins the advantage we have had in this state of being able to know the people we choose to represent us. Now we must vote only for a platform, not the character of a candidate. This results in our losing much nuance in how we are represented. We can only hope that in the future this legislation will be reversed and we can get back to electing people of character, not those who tow a party line.