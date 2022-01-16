Leotta: Our leaders need to step up

Crickets! Many well-meaning citizens have been duped into believing our elections are fraudulent when our leaders know better. Our nation is in peril due to the big lie that our 2020 election was anything but legitimate. We need to hear from Sens. Barrasso and Lummis. Please, be the leaders you were elected to be NOW and speak up for what you know to be correct and decent. All our leaders need to step up before we lose the sacred ability to change administrations by election and not by violence. Show some backbone and speak truth to us.