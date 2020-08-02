Leske: A response to an earlier letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I find it extremely sad that possibly the Trump base could still support him, when they agree with the anonymous author who wrote the book "A Warning" about President Trump. Mr. Miller states, "A good chunk of Trump's base knows this depiction is accurate, but they're going to support the man anyway. He's better than a gun-grabbing, abortion-promoting Democrat and sometimes God will use seriously flawed individuals as instruments of His will." Huh!!??

I don't believe that God has used President Trump at all. God has given mankind free will, and just like Adam and Eve, mankind can choose evil over good. Trump has not "drained the swamp" in D.C., but has added to the swamp with more muck, more corrupt high-level administration officials, the sowing of doubt about mainstream credible media, and directly or indirectly being a champion of Putin and other dictators while alienating our allies like France and Germany. I even have serious concerns about possible treason.

Most Democrats (99%) are not "gun-grabbing." Democrats do not "promote" abortion. I've seen this fear tactic used by the Republican Party since 1979. No matter what the law says, if a woman is desperate enough, she will still seek out an abortion provider, especially now, in this economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

President Trump has not been the "savior" of Wyoming's coal industry, nor of oil and gas. No one person could save these industries. Supply and demand, and worldwide conditions play the largest part in this. I hope with all my heart that Wyoming "sees the light," and will either vote for Biden or leave the presidential ballot section blank.

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

