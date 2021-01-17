 Skip to main content
Leske: Barrasso, Cheney made the right choice
Editor:

Barrasso finally saw the light -- thank you! Also, to Cheney -- a bigger thank you! However, Lummis is intent on coddling the extreme, radical far right Republicans. Going back to Newt Gingrich and Reagan, the radical right has fomented the theory that "government is the problem"! No wonder Trump took up the Republican mantle, instead of running as a Democrat or Independent. Liberals and moderates have been personally vilified for over 40 years now. I'm not surprised that this occurred under Trump.

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

