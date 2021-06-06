 Skip to main content
Leske: Disappointed that Republicans blocked the vote

Editor:

I am very disappointed that the Republicans in the Senate blocked this vote from even getting a hearing (yes, you Sen. Barrasso, and you, Sen. Lummis!). The hypocrisy of most of the Republicans is very apparent (Ben Gazi, Hillary Clinton emails, etc.). I wonder if they worry that their lives would be in danger by an "extremist Trumper" if they voted for the independent commission?

During the Nixon Watergate hearings, Republicans did the right thing, and Nixon resigned prior to the vote. Now, most of the Senate Republicans are under Trump's thumb. So sad that fealty to one prevaricating man takes precedence over doing the right thing.

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

