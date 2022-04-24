Leske: It's about health care

I doubt very much that the sign on the building will say "Abortion Clinic." This will be just one small part of what Circle of Hope Health Care Services provides (similar to Planned Parenthood), and apparently there is a need for this in our rural state. Just as Wyoming Medical Center (Banner) does more than cardiac surgery and labor and delivery, Circle of Hope will provide "reproductive care to underserved, rural areas" (from their mission statement). According to the Casper Star Tribune (4-15-22), it is a "national health care nonprofit." So, they will be providing contraceptive services (for both males and females), low or no cost pregnancy tests, and low or no cost visits with physicians for women who wish to continue with a pregnancy, in addition to some abortions.