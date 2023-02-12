Our Wyoming Legislative Service Office has made it very difficult to participate in the legislative process. The telephone hotline seems to have no one on the other end to speak with, although it seems to be in operation (recorded message, but always busy, and no way to "hold" for the "next operator"). When I send an email, it is only possible to send it to one legislator. There have been times when I have tried to send an email to every state senator and/or representative. This is time-consuming, and frustrating. Also, the "new" way to communicate on any bill is even more frustrating, as a regular email lets one comment on several bills in the subject line - the "Comment on Legislation" only lets me comment on one bill. And, finding that little white button to press isn't logical. Certainly, the LSO can do better with the online process.