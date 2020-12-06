Leske: Our state officials of sold out

Editor:

I fear that Wyoming is selling its soul to the devil. (See "Lawsuit: Lannett misled the FDA," and "Increasing trend is causing concern -- Registered agents in Sheridan lead to calls to Chamber"). Both of these articles were in the CST on Nov. 28. Lannett/Cody Labs abruptly left Cody last year after receiving $34 million in public funding from 2000 to 2010, and also a $9.87 million low interest loan from the State Loan and Investment Board in October 2016. It seems our elected officials didn't do due diligence to check the background and veracity of Lannett's senior officers within that time period. Now, Lannett is being sued for lying to the FDA about their plans to stay in Cody and manufacture an opioid there, when it disadvantaged Genus Life Sciences.

Why do our elected state officials give large grants and loans to privately held for profit companies? Why do they not check them out thoroughly? I have no problem with the state and federal government supporting non-profit educational institutions that conduct research on health, the environment, and other educational pursuits. I saw the same thing happen years ago when I lived in Alaska -- the state gave millions of dollars to a for profit agricultural company -- then the company left Alaska and declared bankruptcy.