Leske: Senator Barrasso disappoints

President Harry Truman once said, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." I would say that any public servant should be willing to take criticism, and listen to all sides of every issue. By Senator Barrasso's full page ad in the Jan. 28, Casper Star-Tribune, it seems that he can't stand the heat. The ad is unseemly, and has probably been placed in the paper because of the criticism by many writers in Sunday's "Letters" section regarding the Senate impeachment trial. Every letter urged Senators Barrasso and Enzi to engage the truth, and most all supported additional witnesses like John Bolton. Now, we see that Senator Barrasso didn't want any additional witnesses who could provide, under oath, more clarity.

Senator Barrasso's disregard for many of his constituents opinions, facts about what actually happened that is impeachable, and immovable position is not serving us well. We should be discussing the facts -- not the "process." The White House lawyers arguments have not changed the fact that President Trump did ask for a "quid pro quo," though he says he didn't. New witnesses would most likely corroborate this fact.

I remember when, years ago, we used to call our members of Congress, our President, etc. "diplomats" and "statesmen." When was the last time you heard that in relation to anyone in politics? I submit that if a Democratic president did exactly what President Trump has done, Senators Barrasso and Enzi would be the first to call for impeachment! This is hypocritical. One has to only look back to see how Senator Barrasso denigrated President Obama -- and there was no scandal in his administration, no "...gate," nothing that could even be slightly impeachable. Why the double standard? Why foment hate and dislike? Why does every politician now use the word "fight" -- we used to "compromise." Why do the extremes of each party seem to have the will and energy to get to the caucuses and primaries to vote, but the moderates don't? Why does our President call legitimate news sources "fake news?" Why do so many people believe that their social media websites are "news" (they aren't)? Let's try to change things, Senator Barrasso.

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

