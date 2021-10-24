Leske: Special session is a waste of time, money

Editor:
I believe that we should change the name of the Joint Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee to the "Joint Anti-labor, Disease, and No Social Services Committee"! If their proposed bill gets passed, that is what that committee will become! I feel like we are living in the Middle Ages here in Wyoming, with our state governmental "representatives" certainly not representing us in regard to our health and well-being. And, we are wasting taxpayer dollars with this ridiculous special session that will only harm many in the electorate, though they may not realize it until they are on their deathbeds.
JEANNE LESKE, Casper