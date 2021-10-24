Leske: Special session is a waste of time, money

I believe that we should change the name of the Joint Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee to the "Joint Anti-labor, Disease, and No Social Services Committee"! If their proposed bill gets passed, that is what that committee will become! I feel like we are living in the Middle Ages here in Wyoming, with our state governmental "representatives" certainly not representing us in regard to our health and well-being. And, we are wasting taxpayer dollars with this ridiculous special session that will only harm many in the electorate, though they may not realize it until they are on their deathbeds.