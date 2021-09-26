Leske: Special session would be a foolish wast of taxpayer money

Editor:

I think it's just another way to foolishly spend taxpayer money. I called the governor's office a couple days ago to let them know that I was against the upcoming lawsuit (against the Feds and President Biden for issuing the mandate).

In reading "Building a thriving Wyoming" in the Casper Star-Tribune last Sunday, (Gov. Gordon), I thought it was ironic that his 3-point program, "survive, drive, thrive" seems to do just the opposite of his intentions. How can we survive or thrive when so few of us are getting fully vaccinated? Those of us who are older worry that if we have a medical problem we won't be able to access the hospital due to the inundation of unvaccinated COVID patients. (I am fully vaccinated, and waiting for the booster).

It concerns me that our politics have gotten so Libertarian (to the extreme), that so many people believe their individual rights trump the rights of others -- when it concerns the health of the state and nation. This is a sorry, selfish situation and our governor and legislators shouldn't promote this.

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0