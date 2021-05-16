Leske: We can change

Editor:

We can change! My son graduated from UW and will not come back to Wyoming to work (he lives in Wisconsin). I have determined four reasons why young professionals do not stay here (from the least important to most):

1. Wind -- (we can't do anything about this).

2. Wages and salaries are low. Most well-paying jobs are blue collar jobs in the extraction industry, and there are few, if any tech jobs here. Wyoming is a "right to work" state, and there is no unionization -- hence, no job security.

3. We are one of the three "oldest states" in the union. There are few young professionals here with which to associate. Young people want a vibrant community -- not one where everything closes up at 10 p.m.

4. Our political climate -- most young people (especially professionals) are politically moderate to progressive. Wyoming is the most conservative state, where the word "liberal" is associated with the devil! Many companies and corporations are becoming more socially conscious, but our state and national politicians are not (obviously, they represent a certain portion of Wyoming voters). Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ concerns are belittled, and people in those minority groups do not feel welcome here. New ideas (unless it is carbon capture) are not usually adopted).

JEANNE LESKE, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0