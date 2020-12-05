Put aside partisan politics
Editor:
Donald Trump is a sore loser. Bullies usually are; that’s not uncommon. What is striking though is that he is so unwilling to admit that he lost the election that he is prepared to tear down the scaffolding of democracy with him by claiming, without proof, that vote tampering was the cause of his downfall. It wasn’t.
According to President Trump’s own head of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, with the Department of Homeland Security, the election was not stolen. Krebs said, ”59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, [Trump’s] claims are either unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’” True to form, Trump promptly fired Krebs when he rebutted the president’s misinformation campaign.
The bottom line is that President Trump simply got voted out. His policies, his personality, his never ending string of scandals, his mishandling of the coronavirus — that’s what caused Americans to vote him out.
In the meantime, I am saddened by how little the president actually cares about democracy and the people he was elected to serve. Even more, I am dumbfounded by how little the Republican leadership seems to care about the democracy they were elected to serve. The longer they go along with the president’s charade of “stolen elections” the more damage they do to our country, our constitution, our national security and our democratic processes. They leave the US open to stealth attacks by other nations, and compromise our ability to protect ourselves.
Kudos to Congresswoman Liz Cheney. So far, she is one of the very few with enough courage, independence and foresight to do so. To her, I say thank you. When will John Barrasso, Mike Enzi, Cynthia Lummis, and Governor Mark Gordon step up to do the same? Put aside partisan politics and actively promote the peaceful transition of power. For the sake of all Americans and the future of our democracy.
Sincerely,
REBEKAH SIMON-PETER, Casper
Please wear the mask
Editor:
To the Wyoming legislature:
My home sits directly across the street from one of Cheyenne’s elementary schools. As a retiree, every school day I have the privilege of watching parents drop off and pick up their kids, and seeing the students play at recess and at lunch. It’s a joyful sight. Although, it’s not much different from a regular school year, except for one obvious thing. Every student, parent, teacher, and support staff wear a face mask when they are on school grounds. While the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, overwhelming our hospitals, this school has had a very low number of COVID-19 cases. It continues to stay open, providing vital educational services to families in the Cheyenne community.
The best scientists and physicians on this planet have demonstrated in irrefutable detail how wearing a mask in public can sharply reduce COVID-19 cases. It’s very clear that this school’s faculty and staff, the parents, and the kids have listened to the health experts — thinking beyond their own selves — and wearing a mask when they are in close contact with others at this public school.
So, at a time when Wyoming’s hospitals are bulging with COVID-19 patients, severely straining their medical staffs, why do you consistently refuse to require your members to wear a mask at legislative gatherings? You’ve already lost one member to this virus. Are you willing to lose more? Or are you capable of acting for the greater good — and wear a face mask for all legislative meetings. Frankly, if five, six, seven, and eight-year-old kids can act in the public interest, why can’t you?
DON MORRIS, Cheyenne
Our state officials of sold out
Editor:
I fear that Wyoming is selling its soul to the devil. (See “Lawsuit: Lannett misled the FDA,” and “Increasing trend is causing concern — Registered agents in Sheridan lead to calls to Chamber”). Both of these articles were in the CST on Nov. 28. Lannett/Cody Labs abruptly left Cody last year after receiving $34 million in public funding from 2000 to 2010, and also a $9.87 million low interest loan from the State Loan and Investment Board in October 2016. It seems our elected officials didn’t do due diligence to check the background and veracity of Lannett’s senior officers within that time period. Now, Lannett is being sued for lying to the FDA about their plans to stay in Cody and manufacture an opioid there, when it disadvantaged Genus Life Sciences.
Why do our elected state officials give large grants and loans to privately held for profit companies? Why do they not check them out thoroughly? I have no problem with the state and federal government supporting non-profit educational institutions that conduct research on health, the environment, and other educational pursuits. I saw the same thing happen years ago when I lived in Alaska — the state gave millions of dollars to a for profit agricultural company — then the company left Alaska and declared bankruptcy.
Re: registered agents in Sheridan. It seems that due to our very lax laws on setting up a commercial business, there are a lot of very unhappy customers calling the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce to complain. Many of these “companies” are nothing more than shell corporations. All one needs is a “registered agent” here, and you’re a corporation! Sheridan seems to be “the place,” with Registered Agents, Inc. representing 53,267 businesses. Unhappy “customers” found out that the phone number on their website was a nonworking number — hence the calls to the Chamber. Here again, our elected state officials have sold out — very disappointing!
Thank you to Nick Reynolds and Kristen Czaban for fulfilling one of the CST’s goals in its mission statement — “to advocate for government transparency and openness.” It seems that the ordinary Wyomingite is ill served by several of its legislators; however, the for profit companies benefit from the largesse.
JEANNE LESKE, Casper
Government’s role in American democracy
Editor:
We all have an idea of what the role of government should be in our democracy. I learned a major aspect of this role is to level the playing field for all citizens therefore providing them the opportunity to achieve the American dream, not just the rich and privileged. The role of government also includes protection of its citizens, the environment, truth, and fairness in our business and private dealings. I agree with the following quote, I don’t recall the author. “The attitude about government being too big is a recent development. When most people and entities talk about government restricting their individual rights, they usually mean they don’t like government getting in the way of them imposing their will on others.”
Talk about imposing their will on others, why would middle and working-class citizens of Wyoming want to do the bidding of megadonors by voting for far-right candidates that don’t support the traditional roles of government? For at least the last 40 years the income inequality in America has increased, the rich get richer and the poorer get poorer. We have known since the early 1980s that trickledown economics don’t work for 99% of us, so why do middle and working-class citizens of Wyoming continue to support megadonor candidates, programs, and tax cuts for the wealthy, and thus ensuring the inequality continues to increase?
If we are concerned about keeping public lands public, having a more equitable income distribution, and a government that serves the needs of all Wyomingites, we must consider who we are supporting as public office candidates. Several far-right conservative candidates won elections this year. Are these office holders going to support maintaining or increasing revenue streams to government agencies? Are these candidates going to support keeping public lands public or will management decisions be based on the aspirations of the highest bidder?
We should be supporting candidates that seek common ground to unite us around strategies to conserve and protect the fundamental and cherished services that government agencies strive to provide and to keep public lands public.
LARRY ROBERTS, Casper
Politics shouldn’t play a role
Editor:
To Mayor Steve Freel and Casper City Council:
I would like to address the recent suggestion by Councilman Bates in reference to the position of county health officers. It is my belief that this position should not be made a politically appointed or elected office. The person filling this position should be a board certified medical professional (i.e. doctor), with background knowledge in epidemiology and the pathology of diseases.
Our current team of health officers are doing an incredible job in these trying times and they deserve our respect and admiration for their efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.
Politics should play no role in choosing these professionals. I do not feel that it is council’s or it representatives place to dictate their political views or insert their agendas to influence the appointment of our health professionals. Council’s role should be that of upholding the ordinances and laws of our city, and working in a collaborative effort with all city personnel in representing our city in its best light for the good of all our citizens.
MARGIE ROBERTS, Casper
