Levefre: Medicaid expansion would have been a win-win

Expanding Medicaid in Wyoming is a win-win decision. The state's low-wage workers desperately need health insurance. An illness or injury is catastrophic for families living on minimum wage. Families living on the edge put off seeing a doctor until the problem is huge and then access the emergency room, at great cost in human suffering and in dollars. Medical bills and lost days of work can lead to homelessness. Meanwhile, hospitals and other providers pass the cost of treating the uninsured on to the rest of us. Wyoming would pay only a small fraction of the cost of Medicaid Expansion, and the benefits to Wyoming families and companies from healthy, secure workers would far outweigh that expense. Why do legislators ignore the reasoned advocacy of medical providers, government agencies and Wyoming’s families?