Levelett: Thank you for showing love, support

Editor:

To the Flathead Valley community in Montana and my hometown Casper,

I learned something profound and beautiful from the Flathead Valley and Casper communities. The communities took action through love to make sure our families were supported during the week of my son Dane’s funeral and memorial.

It’s in all the small things, all the texts, all the food, the cards, donations, all the “I love yous” and all the “I don’t know what to say, but I’m here with you or praying for you”.

Courage seems like such a BIG thing, but it’s in the smallest moments and seconds that make the biggest difference.

I want you all to know… “If you get cold, get closer to the fire” (God). If you feel hopeless, please be courageous and reach out to family, friends, teachers, trusted adults, any church, coach, 911, The National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255, and most importantly Jesus.

It takes a village. I love you all so much. There are not enough words to express my gratitude. I felt God’s presence in you and in the Flathead Valley and Casper communities the week we laid Dane to rest.

STEPHANIE LOVELETT, Casper

