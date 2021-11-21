Lewis: Apply for wildfire help

Editor:

In the aftermath of the Colorado and Wyoming wildfires of 2020, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming provided shelter, food, relief supplies and comfort to disaster survivors. The Red Cross also provided immediate financial assistance to help severely affected households purchase necessities like groceries and clothing. This first phase of financial assistance has closed and a second phase to people whose homes were severely impacted by last year’s wildfires began on Nov. 16, 2021. This second phase of financial assistance will allow people to continue their recovery, and these funds can be used to help replace household items, offset transportation costs, or support other recovery needs.

Thanks to our generous donors, the Red Cross is providing financial assistance to households whose homes were confirmed to have been destroyed or sustained major damage by designated wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming during the 2020 wildfire season and have ongoing recovery needs.

To be eligible for Bridge Assistance, households must apply for the program and must meet all of the following requirements:

Applicant’s pre-disaster primary residence is located in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area.

Applicant is the head of household and is not listed as a household member on any other Bridge Assistance application.

Applicant’s primary residence suffered major damage or was destroyed.

Major damage is indicated by significant structural damage to a residence that requires extensive repairs. This may include substantial failure of the roof, walls or foundation.

A residence that is destroyed is one that is a total loss or with damage so extensive that repair is not feasible.

Applicant needs financial assistance for unmet recovery needs resulting from the disaster.

Primary applicant’s identity and proof of residence details were verified.

To apply for the Bridge Assistance Program

Clients who were eligible for the Immediate Assistance program will receive an invitation from the Red Cross to complete a Bridge Assistance application.

All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are available to individuals regardless of nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class, or political opinions. The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our help.

Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

JANET LEWIS, Executive Director American Red Cross of Wyoming

