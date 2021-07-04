Lewis: What are the motives behind the nuclear reactor?

Now that I have had the time to research and think about the proposal for essentially an experimental Nuclear Reactor in Wyoming. Why can I say essentially, the last time such a reactor was built and ran in the United States was 1965-1969 in Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It was marked a success and shut down, and never used till now. But don’t worry, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet have our Wyoming residents' backs, right? Oh, and not to mention how Mark Gordon has pushed this forward without our input, what’s that say? I don’t know about you but I am very skeptical of the motives of these two individuals. The mere fact that our Governor has not allowed the people of this state to have the say whether we want an experiment in our backyard or not, either demonstrates his arrogance and gullibility, or points to something far more perfidious. So, I ask you Mark Gordon, which is it, your arrogance and gullibility, or is there more to this than you want us to know? Regardless, if you don’t give this to Wyoming citizens to decide, then you have my opposition as well as lost my vote.