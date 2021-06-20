Lindsay-Kruzich: We need to save the Casper Artists' Guild

Editor:

To fellow members of the Casper Artists' Guild and our artist community:

I feel we are in danger of losing our home at Art 321 as we know it. It is where we gather to nurture our careers and collaborate with one another. Our guild has been in existence for almost 100 years. I have been a board member, volunteer and donor in support of the Casper Artists' Guild over the span of 40 years. It has taken our devoted members years of commitment to keep it flourishing in our community.

From day one The Guild has been inclusive and welcoming to all people who want to participate in the fine arts. The bylaws state: "The purpose of The Guild shall be to encourage and stimulate interest in art and to broaden and deepen creative art experiences." What happened to cause the present division and drama resulting in many of us no longer feeling welcome and included?

The distasteful manner of mentioning our member in the June 5 Star-Tribune article I found to misguided and shameful. What happened to respect and appreciation?

We cannot allow disinterest in watching the erosion of The Guild. I ask you all to stand up and be heard if you want to save the Casper Artists' Guild.

The next board meeting is at 6:30 p.m., June 22 at Art 321. Anyone can attend.

JANIC LINDSAY-KRUZICH, Casper

