Lineweber: They still want more of your money

I received a survey in the mail today, asking about a sixth-cent tax that "rest assured" would go away after funding a few special projects. The projects they listed could actually be funded with revenue streams currently in place. If you doubt that, look up the Natrona County and City of Casper C.A.F.R. That is the comprehensive annual financial report. They have the money in hand, but want more of yours! The optional 1 cent tax in place today was a three-year tax. It started when I was twelve. I'm 56 now and it's still here. Don't believe they will let a revenue cash cow go home. Heck, they even use the money generated from the optional tax to promote keeping it! Wise up folks.