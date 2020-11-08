Linn: Experts and the public should be heard

Editor:
I attended the County Commissioners' meeting about face masks on Nov. 2. My firsthand account is that there was a small handful of people who were disruptive to the extreme at the meeting. The rest of us were there to hear experts speak and were also hoping for an opportunity to ask questions as well as make public comment.
1. Those who were there to disrupt the meeting should have been escorted out of the building.
2. The County Commissioners should have assured the rest of the 95 people attending that they would be given an opportunity after formal remarks were finished to step to the microphone to ask questions and make their own comments.
Had these two things been done -- and they were well within the ability of the commissioners to carry out -- this would have been a valuable meeting for the community. It is, of course, important for experts to be heard. It is also important for the public to be heard. Unfortunately, neither happened at this meeting and it is on the Commissioners themselves. They should always, always, always allow time for orderly and civil public comment. Commissioner Paul Bertoglio continually insulted the public by saying, "Listen to the experts and then you can scream all you want." Most of those in attendance were not at all interested in screaming. We simply want the opportunity to ask questions and to make our concerns heard. Due to the ineptitude of the meeting organizers no one was adequately heard. This was a missed opportunity for Natrona County on a very important issue.
KARA LINN, Casper
