Linn: Experts and the public should be heard

I attended the County Commissioners' meeting about face masks on Nov. 2. My firsthand account is that there was a small handful of people who were disruptive to the extreme at the meeting. The rest of us were there to hear experts speak and were also hoping for an opportunity to ask questions as well as make public comment.

Had these two things been done -- and they were well within the ability of the commissioners to carry out -- this would have been a valuable meeting for the community. It is, of course, important for experts to be heard. It is also important for the public to be heard. Unfortunately, neither happened at this meeting and it is on the Commissioners themselves. They should always, always, always allow time for orderly and civil public comment. Commissioner Paul Bertoglio continually insulted the public by saying, "Listen to the experts and then you can scream all you want." Most of those in attendance were not at all interested in screaming. We simply want the opportunity to ask questions and to make our concerns heard. Due to the ineptitude of the meeting organizers no one was adequately heard. This was a missed opportunity for Natrona County on a very important issue.