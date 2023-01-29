Litt: Current law lacks protection of hunters' rights

Editor:

“No Trespassing No Hunting." These signs send a clear message, and Wyoming landowners have every right to post them to delineate legal boundaries. Recently, an elk hunter encountered a freshly-staked "No Trespassing" sign in the middle of Natrona county’s Ormsby Road on their way to access public land. They called the sheriff, who made the long drive to the scene to remove the t-post and sign. The hunter lost their liberty to access public land via a public road, and the offending adjacent property owner faced no recourse.

Current law lacks protections for the rights of hunters accessing public lands via public rights of way. Yet Wyoming law is clear on the repercussions to those that trespass, with both civil and criminal penalties. But trespassing enforcement still needs legal clarity, as game wardens face statutory challenges with issuing citations to trespassers.

Property rights have laid the foundation for the agricultural economy in our nation, where agricultural land ownership encourages its conservation for future productive value. Agriculture is important to our state economy, estimated by the USDA’s Wyoming field office at $2 billion in cash receipts annually. Our wealth of public lands also facilitates our recreation economy. The Game and Fish recently reported that hunters and anglers annually spend an estimated $752 million on travel and equipment in Wyoming. From an economic standpoint, it behooves both private and public landowners to exercise their property and access rights.

The Wyoming chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is working on improving these rights for both private landowners and hunters and anglers. We support SF0056 “Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting purposes'' sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Committee. SF0056 clarifies what constitutes trespassing (physical contact on private land) and gives law enforcement officers more authority to apprehend trespassers. We also support HB0147 “Unlawful trespass signage - taking of wildlife”, which would define the obstruction of public rights-of-way as another form of hunter harassment. In tandem, these two bills will guard against the infringement of rights for both public land hunters and landowners. We encourage you to contact your legislators and voice support for both bills.