Lobdell: Not what Founding Fathers intended

The current Republican stance on Supreme Court nominations is that the party controlling the Senate won't confirm nominees if they are nominated by a president of the other party. The logical result, and where the Republicans are heading, is that they won't confirm any nominees before an election when the president is a Democrat; in other words for the entire term of a president who is a Democrat. Mitch McConnell bragged to Sean Hannity that he blocked Obama's judicial nominees for the last two years of his term because he was in control the last two years (Huffington Post Dec. 2019). It would have been four if the Republicans had controlled the Senate for all of Obama's term. I don't think the Founding Fathers intended this type of obstructionism.