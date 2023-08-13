Editor:

It is great to hear that Congress is considering ways to reduce review times on major energy and infrastructure projects on public lands, which will allow workers to get on these jobsites faster.

As Congress debates potential permitting reforms, it must remember the people doing the work on these infrastructure projects. I am a proud Union Carpenter with Local 808, I encourage Wyoming’s congressional delegation to advocate for prevailing wage provision to ensure workers receive fair wages and benefits as these projects begin.

As the country invests in energy infrastructure, including interregional transmission, we must ensure the skilled workforce on these projects are paid fairly for their work.