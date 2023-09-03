Editor:

I want to thank the Public Service Commission for the public comment meeting in Casper on Aug. 24 concerning the Rocky Mountain Power's proposed 29.2% total rate increase and giving the families and businesses of Wyoming the opportunity to be heard.

I would also like to thank the amazing people of Natrona County and all of Wyoming who supported the meeting in person and remotely. So many of you took the time to voice the facts and your concerns. I think Wyoming families and businesses have spoken clearly concerning this proposed rate increase and I expect many more to have their voices heard as this process progresses. We have made it clear that we don’t believe this rate increase is “just and reasonable” or “shown by substantial evidence to support and be consistent with the public interest” (Wyoming’s Public Interest), and this is what our law requires.

As voiced by numerous Wyoming residents, business owners, and elected officials, a rate hike of this magnitude, or even far less, would devastate local Wyoming households and cripple local Wyoming businesses, in some cases crushing our ability to be competitive with foreign nations (i.e. China). In addition, considering the decreasing prices of natural gas, it may be argued the 7.6% ECAM request is far more than needed as well. Wyoming leadership is responsible for ensuring that RMP’s decisions are prudent for Wyoming residents and businesses, and decisions outside of Wyoming don’t land on Wyoming shoulders.

Currently there is another public comment meeting on this topic scheduled for Sept. 18 in Riverton. I continue to urge everyone to attend this meeting in person to express your thoughts and feelings – Pro or Con – regarding this Rate Hike. You can also attend via “ZOOM” or by phone. I would ask you all to stay involved in the process and I recommend everyone contact the Public Service Commission, the PSC’s Office of Consumer Advocate, the Governor’s office, and your state and local officials to express your opinion.