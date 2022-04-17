Lockman: It's time to delist, manage grizzlies

Since the late 80's the strategy for de-listing and setting objectives for de-listing has been repeated too many times to mention. Every time the feds change the rules and the de-listing is put off. The IGBC (Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee) has become a bureaucracy influenced by threats to the USFWS from the liberal courts and a few protectionist interest groups. The academics who are in bed with these interest groups have furnished these groups with any data or rationale they desire, real or contrived, as an excuse to perpetuate listing. The FWS leaders of this IGBC group have made a living by supporting those who never want the grizzly bear listed. How else can you view this fiasco as a U.S. citizen??? The Mountain States' governors need to really get tough with the Feds and get de-listing done. The grizzly bear has gotten out of control as it's range is continuing to grow, as do its numbers outside the Yellowstone system, and as its negative interactions with people increases and its damages exacerbated. Enough is enough! Time to manage the grizzly! Get practical, it's time for results and no more talk! Git 'er done!