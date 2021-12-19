Lockman: The effect of wild horses on sage grouse

Editor:

I have had 48 years of experience working in the fields of Wildlife Biology/Management in Wyoming since 1970, including 31 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In the last 17 years I have done extensive and intensive wildlife and habitat data collection in Central and Western Wyoming in the sagebrush grassland communities. I read the recent article in the Wyoming Wildlife magazine by John Kennedy "Competition In The Desert" is about the problems wildlife are confronting by competition by feral horses in southwest Wyoming. I would encourage your readers to read this article, as it also treats the misconceptions many horse protectionists have about feral h management or should I say lack of responsible management on public lands.

I would like to add the following information about what our data collection and observations over the last 15 years has demonstrated to me through my company's work.

Wild (feral) horses on public lands in central and southwestern Wyoming are displacing sage grouse broods at waterholes, especially when horse numbers are high. I have observed similar displacement in areas within several miles of water holes on pronghorn antelope and desert elk.

We have documented in the area south of Eden extensive declines within the last ten years in sagebrush understory grasses and forbs very important to early sage-grouse brood survival and conversion to a threadleaf sedge dominated understory between and under sagebrush plants within one-three miles of horse dominated water holes. Threadleaf sedge dominated plants in the sagebrush community will out compete other plants important to sage-grouse and other wildlife in the spring and early summer period.

This is significant in that sage-grouse broods are dependent on forb and insect life in early stages of brooding for survival. One sage grouse lek within one mile of a 85-150+ horse dominated water hole has decreased from over 200 male sage-grouse to less than 20, during a ten year period of a 2-3 fold increase in horse use. Horses have also displaced use of flowing artesian water sources by wildlife, resulting in the deterioration of habitat over many thousand acres by poorly managed horse numbers.

DAVID LOCKMAN, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0