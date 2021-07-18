Loepp: Ashli Babbitt's death falls on Trump

Editor:

On July 2 of this month former president Donald Trump demanded to know the identity of the officer who fired the shot that ended Capital rioter Ashli Babbitt's life.

To be clear Donald Trump does not want to know the identity of that officer and he could care less about what happened to Ashli Babbitt, he wants his followers to know the identity of that officer as his way of targeting people for his own personal reasons.

Regardless of who fired the shot that killed Ashli Babbitt, her cause of death was Donald Trump. For Donald Trump to target the officer and his family now -- who through no fault of his own is enduring a living hell that no words could ever describe -- is cowardly, dangerous and inexcusable. This is just one example out of many where Trump's petty, vindictive nature and his speech have put people who were simply performing their duty, people who were tasked with doing their jobs at risk. No person in this country should have to live in fear for doing their job or respecting their oath of office.