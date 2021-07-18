Loepp: Ashli Babbitt's death falls on Trump

Editor:
On July 2 of this month former president Donald Trump demanded to know the identity of the officer who fired the shot that ended Capital rioter Ashli Babbitt's life.
To be clear Donald Trump does not want to know the identity of that officer and he could care less about what happened to Ashli Babbitt, he wants his followers to know the identity of that officer as his way of targeting people for his own personal reasons.
Regardless of who fired the shot that killed Ashli Babbitt, her cause of death was Donald Trump. For Donald Trump to target the officer and his family now -- who through no fault of his own is enduring a living hell that no words could ever describe -- is cowardly, dangerous and inexcusable. This is just one example out of many where Trump's petty, vindictive nature and his speech have put people who were simply performing their duty, people who were tasked with doing their jobs at risk. No person in this country should have to live in fear for doing their job or respecting their oath of office.
There are over 80 million certified reasons why Donald Trump lost the election and then there are the obvious reasons. Donald Trump lost the election because he is a petty, vindictive, spineless coward and a bully, a career liar and cheat and a two-bit thug that wears makeup. He divided us as a nation, undermined our standing with NATO by insulting our allies while palling around with brutal dictators. He has undermined our form of government through his lies and repeatedly violated his oath of office.
Liz Cheney had the courage to respect her oath of office and to serve, protect our constitution and the rule of law. For that she was censured and punished by Wyoming's Republican Party leadership. That is really something when people in this country are punished for respecting their oath of office and for telling the truth. Thank you Liz Cheney for saying what needed to be said and doing what needed to be done.
JOE LOEPP, Casper