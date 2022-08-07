Loepp: Vote Liz

President Trump attempted to extort Ukraine for political favors that would aid in getting Trump re elected. Trump then withheld aid for 55 days and only relented afer Defense Secretary Mark Esper told him that withholding aid pre approved by congress was unlawful. After Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine Trump called Putin "genius" and "very savvy." When Trump was asked what he would do to help Ukraine this was his response "Well, what I would do, is I would, we have tremendous military capability and what we can do without planes, to be honest with you, without 44 year old jets, what we can do is enormous, and we should be doing it and we should be helping them to survive and they are doing an amazing job."

These are not the words of a strong and respected leader, these are the words of an incompetent moron. Trump weakened NATO by insulting our allies and by threatening to withdraw from the alliance and by repeatedly siding with Putin over the findings of our own intelligence agencies. After losing the 2020 election Trump claimed without evidence that the election had been stolen and then used that lie to incite a violent mob to attack our capital which was seen live around the world by our adversaries. Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin more than he ever could have hoped for in undermining democracy here at home while sowing mistrust with our allies. Why should anyone believe that either Harriet Hageman, John Barrasso or Cynthia Lummis care about defending democracy in Ukraine when they won't even defend it here by standing up to Trump's destructive lies? Liz Cheney is the only person who has shown the courage to stand for truth, defend our constitution, abide by her oath of office while re affirming her commitment to defend Ukraine. That is what patriotism looks like. Support Liz Cheney.