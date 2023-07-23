Editor:

To correct numerous distortions in “An Inconvenient Truth…” by Barry Crago: plainly put, the majority of the legislature votes for big tax and big government, and an anti-American redistribution of wealth. Their big-spender actions continually prevent tax relief. This year, the leftist majority in the Wyoming Legislature, including Crago, gleefully spent an additional $500 million of our property taxes. There are 36 representatives working for big government, versus 26 working for the people. A reminder for Crago, 26 is fewer than 36.

Conservatives bring good bills which are killed outright or by sleight of hand. For three years property tax cap bills have been killed. This year HB 256, Tax Holiday, immediate relief for everyone was killed by House Revenue Committee. SF 136, rate reduction for everyone, killed by House Revenue by adding a “poison pill,” a large appropriation, sent it to House Appropriations where the entire leftist committee voted no. HB 100 Acquisition Study passed this year, but implementation will likely take a 2026 ballot vote meaning four years or more before we may see reform.

The big spenders’ votes are easy to find on the Wyoming Legislative site, but most people lack the time to research 500 bills each year. At the Buffalo Town Hall, Crago urged us not to consider his poor scores on multiple sites which do the hours of research. So, here is a quick way to find the actual truth on wyoleg.gov. Click on 2023 legislation, then the first bill, HB0001, General Appropriations. Word search “Crago” to find he voted for millions in new spending. There were too few conservative legislators to stop it. Crago voted for nearly every single spending measure.

Continue with the bills in the same manner or go one of the sites which do hours of work reviewing bills and yield similar results – Republican Women of Sheridan County Legislative Action Committee (scwygop.us), Evidence Based Wyoming, WyoRino, and WyoVote.

We residents must vote in more true conservatives, or we will continue to have the sweat of our brow taken by big government reps demanding crushing taxes and destroying our liberty.