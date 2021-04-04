Logan: The filibuster is wrong

Editor:
We made it through one of the most unqualified and unsympathetic administrations in American history. Our MAGA President was elected only by promising to return America to some Utopian past, by the reality of government inertia, and the inability of the parties to deliver on promises. That inability and inertia had a lot to do with the filibuster, and in recent years, Senator McConnell’s policy of not voting on anything without unanimous consent of his own party. Yielding to the barest minority of one party.
The filibuster is wrong. Though it’s not unconstitutional it is contrary to our founders’ intent. The Constitution was written to correct defects in the Articles of Confederation that prevented efficient government. One major defect was the super majority it took to pass anything. Because of it, nothing could be passed or enforced and America was defenseless.
Hamilton wrote of that defect in Federalist #22 “To give a minority a negative upon the majority (which is always the case where more than a majority is requisite to a decision), is, in its tendency, to subject the sense of the greater number to that of the lesser.”. . . “ its real operation is to embarrass the administration, to destroy the energy of the government, and to substitute the pleasure, caprice, or artifices of an insignificant, turbulent, or corrupt junto, to the regular deliberations and decisions of a respectable majority.”
How true. And congress restored that harmful corruption to good governance by introducing the filibuster. And I believe the legislators who supported it knew what they were doing—were a “corrupt junto.”
This is a new day, a new congress and a new administration. We have a renewed opportunity to restore America’s energy, regular deliberations, and decisions of a respectable majority. Restore the founder’s original intent.
MEL LOGAN, Sheridan