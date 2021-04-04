Logan: The filibuster is wrong

Editor:

We made it through one of the most unqualified and unsympathetic administrations in American history. Our MAGA President was elected only by promising to return America to some Utopian past, by the reality of government inertia, and the inability of the parties to deliver on promises. That inability and inertia had a lot to do with the filibuster, and in recent years, Senator McConnell’s policy of not voting on anything without unanimous consent of his own party. Yielding to the barest minority of one party.

The filibuster is wrong. Though it’s not unconstitutional it is contrary to our founders’ intent. The Constitution was written to correct defects in the Articles of Confederation that prevented efficient government. One major defect was the super majority it took to pass anything. Because of it, nothing could be passed or enforced and America was defenseless.