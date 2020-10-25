Lopez: America’s duty to protect all against COVID-19

Editor:
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of every individual across the globe. Even in our small state of Wyoming hospitals are overflowing with patients, and our cases are skyrocketing. Since Sept. 23, the state has recorded more than 100 total new cases every day except two. Many Americans have financial concerns, and worry about the economic fallout during this unprecedented time.
As you reflect on how your life has changed this year, imagine the dread and destruction this disease has had on developing nations. Countries with people who are struggling to survive on $1.90 a day do not have resources available to them for proper medical care, or even healthy and sanitary living conditions. 70 million people have fallen into poverty due to the coronavirus. Despite thousands of deaths each year from Malaria, HIV/AIDS and TB, Africa has never experienced a crisis on the scale of COVID-19. The U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said, “We are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world.” This virus threatens everyone. Health is a human right.
The United States has the ability to protect not only our great nation, but others also suffering. Programs within The International Affairs Budget support emergency response and provide medical care. Many Americans think that 25% of the U.S. federal budget is used for foreign aid, when in reality, less than 1% of the budget actually goes towards aid. The current administration wants to drastically cut this funding by 22%. Decreasing foreign aid at a time of extreme global threats and famines of historic proportions is unfathomable.
“We are all in this together … Human rights uplift everyone. By respecting human rights in this time of crisis, we will build more effective and inclusive solutions for the emergency of today and the recovery for tomorrow.” - António Guterres
As an ambassador for The Borgen Project, an advocacy organization fighting world poverty, I contact our congressional leaders regularly to reject slashing The International Affairs Budget. Please email our Representative and Senators through The Borgen Project.org to rally support.
ALLIYAH LOPEZ, Casper
