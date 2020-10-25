Lopez: America’s duty to protect all against COVID-19

Editor:

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of every individual across the globe. Even in our small state of Wyoming hospitals are overflowing with patients, and our cases are skyrocketing. Since Sept. 23, the state has recorded more than 100 total new cases every day except two. Many Americans have financial concerns, and worry about the economic fallout during this unprecedented time.

As you reflect on how your life has changed this year, imagine the dread and destruction this disease has had on developing nations. Countries with people who are struggling to survive on $1.90 a day do not have resources available to them for proper medical care, or even healthy and sanitary living conditions. 70 million people have fallen into poverty due to the coronavirus. Despite thousands of deaths each year from Malaria, HIV/AIDS and TB, Africa has never experienced a crisis on the scale of COVID-19. The U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said, “We are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world.” This virus threatens everyone. Health is a human right.