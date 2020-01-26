Loviska: Will the Senate will stand for its ideals?

I urge Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Enzi to look beyond party-line agendas to the reality of this impeachment. Yes, I tend to vote as a Democrat, but I try to be an independent thinker in politics. I'm sorry to say it, but Donald Trump and his cronies have acted like crooks in this entire affair. It's an embarrassment to me as an American to see the baldfaced corruption he is practicing in this matter. History will tell us exactly the depths of his unethical behavior, but the legislative branch does not need to go to bat for this man. I hope they stand up for higher ideals! The American people, already rendered powerless in so many ways, are so disheartened by this presidency. I urge Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Enzi to be leaders in shaping a Republican Party that is better than this president. One day I would love to vote for a Republican, but I will never countenance the idea as long as they brazenly play only to win by any means necessary. I urge them to not point the finger back at the Democrats; they must turn it around and look at themselves, look at the compromises they’ve forced us all to make in supporting this person who shows no regard for respecting his electorate. The economy is well-propped at this moment; I'm sure it feels like a salve and a safe justification for his defense, but there is a vastly more important depravity happening here. I urge my elected officials to bring us out of this!