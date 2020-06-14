Lubnau: I urge you to vote for Lummis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Election season is upon us. Now is the time for platitude-spouting purveyors of political putrescence to parade publicly. You will hear them all. No new taxes! Keep our guns! I'm for states' rights!

The truth of the matter is that most candidates in Wyoming on the Republican ticket agree on pretty much everything. And, just like everyone else, they have their opinions. What distinguishes a candidate who is full of opinions and platitudes and an effective senator is the ability to get the job done.

Only one candidate has the experience and ability to get the job done. She holds all the right views, and she has a lifetime of public service experience to be able to turn those views into action. She is largely responsible for stopping the federal government from misappropriating hundreds of millions of Wyoming tax dollars. I urge you to consider seriously voting for Cynthia Lummis for United States Senator.

THOMAS E. LUBNAU II, Gillette

