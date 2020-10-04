Luckow: DUIs are totally avoidable

Editor:

Our community deserves better. Almost every day there are DUIs posted on law enforcement websites. Think about the costs! Damage to cars, damage to buildings/homes. Damage to street lights and signs. Damage to bridges and k-rails. And more. The biggest costs, of course, are personal injuries and deaths. There's also the emotional, physical and financial costs to law enforcement and our first responders. That's all before you get to the courts. Average personal cost for a DUI is $10,000+, plus time in jail, time in courts, time on probation, time missing work. Do you see this adding up?

There are too many answers out there for this to be a problem. Friends or family can be called. Then there are the businesses available. There are cab services such as Natrona County Safe Ride, there is Casper Cabs, Eagle Cab and Share Ride Black. There is also a newer business called Casper BuDDies. This designated drivers service drives you home in your own vehicle.

The Casper I know prides itself on being smart, efficient and financially sound. Help us out by sharing the word about these amazing businesses. We're saving our community and saving time and money. You're also helping out a local small business ,and that's priceless.

KARLA LUCKOW, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0