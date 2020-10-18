Luhr: Wildlife belongs to all

Editor:

Hunting, fishing, and trapping are accepted activities — sports, if you will — in Wyoming. That fact was, is, and will forever be, by constitutional mandate in Wyoming. That’s not what’s in question. It’s the regulation of these activities that is. I recently learned that there is a huge disparity between hunting/fishing regulations, and trapping regulations, which are virtually nonexistent.

So, poachers give respectable hunters a bad name. Hunters don’t like what poachers do to their reputation. Well, apparently trappers don’t care about their reputation, because trapping a dog is perfectly acceptable. Trapping an animal they did not intend to, referred to as ‘non-target’ trapping, is perfectly acceptable. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department does not require trappers to report animals they trap, including domestic animals such as livestock or even dogs. And trappers like flying under the radar, not having to report to anyone. But management is necessary, and this is not management by any definition. No one knows how many furbearers there are out there to begin with, let alone how many are left at the end of a trapping season.