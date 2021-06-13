Luscombe: GOP has forgotten why we have elections

Editor:

It appears that Republican Party is so desperate to regain power that have they forgotten why we have elections.

The purpose of elections is so each party has a chance to explain its policy proposals to the voters and voters then decide. The problem we have today is that Republican candidates such as Congresswoman Cheney who won’t promote the “Big Lie” and propose policies aimed at competing in a healthy political environment are vilified.

On the other hand, many of the candidates screaming for her blood have no interest in proposing policies that are aimed helping the middle class of this country! Everything is punitive. Impose unneeded voting restrictions on the people of Wyoming, criticize anyone who speaks the truth about COVID, or health officials who try to protect the citizens of this state or cry and whine about mask restrictions! No substance. Nothing, absolutely nothing that would improve the lives of the people of Wyoming!

All they know how to do is promote the corruption the previous administration by supporting Moscow Mitch McConnell and his two yes men!

TONY LUSCOMBE, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0