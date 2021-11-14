Luscombe: Governing is about making life better

I find the fact that 13 Republican members of Congress from the traditional Republican Party plus Senator Mitch McConnell voted for President Biden’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill good. That is the way government is suppose to work. A very positive event in the need for bipartisanship in this country. It takes a lot of courage for these people to vote against the MAGA Republican Party and already the death threats and intimidation has begun and there is discussion about them being stripped of their committee assignments for doing the job their constituents sent them to Congress to do! It is time for this juvenile delinquent criminal behavior to stop and get on with the job of governing.